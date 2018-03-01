A Fredericton-based tech company is suing the New Brunswick Innovation Foundation, alleging it killed a multi-million-dollar investment in the company.

In a statement of claim filed Jan. 25, KnowCharge, which makes sustainable, static-free packing material for electronics manufacturers, alleges that foundation and the First Angel Network Association used their stake in the company to prevent a deal with Green Century Investment from going forward.

The suit is asking for $11 million is special damages for lost investment and opportunity to grow KnowCharge, as well as the lost opportunity to qualify for ACOA investment as a result.

"Collectively, the defendants put themselves in a position where they had control over the governance of KnowCharge, yet the success or failure of KnowCharge as a corporate entity was irrelevant to them," the claim says.

The New Brunswick Innovation Foundation is a non-profit corporation that tries to promote entrepreneurship in the province by making venture capital investments in startup companies. The Halifax-based First Angel Network is a non-profit that does similar work with Atlantic Canadian companies.

Cathy Simpson, the chair of the foundation's board, said the organization denies the allegations outlined in the suit but cannot comment further because the matter is before the courts.

Ross Finlay, co-founder and director of First Angel Network, also said he and his organization are denying the allegations but could not comment further.

Kelly Lamrock, who is representing KnowCharge in the suit, said he was reserving his comments for now.

KnowCharge did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

None of the claims have been proven in court.

'Destructive' conditions

According to the claim, in 2014 Green Century Investment offered KnowCharge a significant investment, worth $4 million over three years.

Under the terms of the proposal, Green Century Investment would eventually obtain 50 per cent equity in KnowCharge, and a seat on the company's board.

At the time, according to the claim, KnowCharge needed new capital, and even its CEO, Robert Morrow, had been working without compensation for some time.

KnowCharge CEO Robert Morrow, had been working without compensation when Green Century Investment made its investment offer. (CBC )

However, the suit alleges that Calvin Milbury, president and CEO of the New Brunswick Innovation Foundation, "aggressively" opposed the investment, expressing doubts about the value of Green Century Investment as an ongoing partner in KnowCharge.

Ross Finlay, CEO of First Angel Network, also opposed the deal.

Both Milbury and Finlay were on the KnowCharge board of directors at the time and had veto power over any future investment in the company under its shareholders agreement.

Both the New Brunswick Investment Foundation, or NBIF, and First Angel Network had about a 20 per cent stake in KnowCharge after 2011.

The statement of claim goes on to say that Milbury and Finlay requested that KnowCharge make a counteroffer to Green Century Investment with the condition that part of its initial investment would go toward buying out NBIF and First Angel Network's shares.

KnowCharge claims the defendants "knew or ought to have known" that this conditions would be destructive to the Green Century offer.

Eventually, the Green Century Investment offer was rejected "through a series of untenable counteroffers directed by Milbury and Finlay," the claim says.

The suit also alleges that NBIF placed "onerous conditions" on loans it made to the company, which it refused to change in order to make it easier for KnowCharge to attract outside investors.