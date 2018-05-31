New Brunswick Innovation Foundation parts way with longtime CEO

The New Brunswick Innovation Foundation is parting ways with its longtime CEO Calvin Milbury.

Milbury had led the Crown corporation for nine years and had been with it since its inception in 2003.

The organization announced his departure in a press release Wednesday, which said it had "parted ways" with Milbury.

"The NBIF is at an inflection point, and the board felt it was time to make a change," said Vanessa Matthews, marketing manager for the foundation, in an email.

"Calvin's been a key part of the NBIF for 15 years and we thank him for that."

His departure also comes amid a lawsuit against the foundation by Fredericton-based tech firm Knowcharge, and the departure of several staff and board members.

'Appropriate time' to step down

In an interview Thursday, Milbury said he and the board felt it was the "appropriate time" for him to step aside.

"After 15 years, I was never naive to think that I'd be there forever. I think this is a great time to step aside and let the organization grow and evolve," he said.

"At this time, an infusion of new leadership is a step in the right direction for the foundation."

He also said his departure has nothing to do with the lawsuit against NBIF, saying he will continue to work with the foundation as legal proceedings move forward.

"The decision for me to leave is separate and distinct from the legal proceedings," he said.

During Milbury's tenure, the foundation has only seen three companies exit and branch out on their own.

But Milbury argued that venture capital is a high-risk business, and given that the foundation gets involved with companies very early on, not all of them are going to succeed.

"But we have 50 companies in the portfolio currently, and some of them are doing really well," he said.

"I believe in that groups there are going to be several more success stories."

Milbury said he is not sure what's next for him at this point.

"It's a bit bittersweet. I'm stepping away from a job that I've loved so much, but it's rewarding in a sense that I'll have some downtime and will be able to explore various options for the next leg of my career," he said.