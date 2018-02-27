It's not often that you can eat pulled pork, quesadillas, crepes and poutine perogies at the same place — but it's happening this week at NBCC Moncton.

Students from the Culinary Arts Management and Hotel and Restaurant Management programs are holding a food truck competition on campus.

The competition counts against the students' final grade, but first-year Sophie Malenfant is having so much fun grades are not on her mind.

'We're having a lot of fun'0:46

"It really doesn't matter what grade I get," said Malenfant.

The students had to design everything about their food truck and are responsible for making it profitable, said first-year student Crystle Loo.

"We had to do the recipe costing, food ordering, then we actually had to implement everything during this week," said Loo.

"If our sales don't go well one day, we have to try and modify it and see what we could do better the next day."

Co-operation key

It wasn't all smiles for first-year student Crystle Loo. Her food truck's heat lamp broke down on the first day of the competition. (CBC)

The competition is important for not only aspiring chefs, but also for future management and wait staff.

Mary Lynn Borsella, a department head at NBCC, said the competition teaches students the importance of cohesion between those making the food and those running the restaurant.

"In the hospitality industry, especially restaurants, the back of the house and front of the house sometimes there's a lack of understanding between the two," she said.

"This creates an environment where they learn very quickly that it has to be a very good collegial working environment."

It also teaches students an important lesson: not everything goes smoothly.

"[Monday] we had a heat lamp that went out so we had to try and make sure that that was fixed," said Loo.

"You're [facing] obstacles and you have to try and figure out how to overcome them."

But at least the students appear to be having fun.

"I'm learning I really like working in a food truck," said Malenfant.

"I'm enjoying my week for sure."