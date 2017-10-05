Asbestos and lead paint found at the NBCC campus in Moncton don't pose an immediate risk to students and staff, the community college says.

But the gymnasium, where asbestos was found in the ceiling, will be off limits for athletics, said Kris Kierstead, the NBCC director of capital and infrastructure planning. It could be open for non-sports activities, he said.

'The presence of the materials alone aren't is not of grave concern. It's the potential to disturb those materials and create airborne dust.' - Kris Kierstead, NBCC

The asbestos and lead paint were found during an extensive inventory of materials in July and August.

​"There is no immediate risk to our students and staff and guests from the public," he said.

Asbestos was also found in heat-resistant gloves in a lab.

Kierstead said officials are now conducting air quality testing around the campus.

In the past, the college had done only spot checks for hazardous materials such as asbestos and lead paint, which at an earlier time were accepted in building construction.

Kierstead said he wasn't surprised by the discovery of the materials.

"These are findings that are typical for a building of the age of parts of our Moncton campus," he said.

Asbestos program in works

Students will still be attending classes, but the gym, in the oldest building, can't be used for sports to "limit the potential of disturbing those materials," he said.

Kierstead said an asbestos management program is being developed, and with the inventory, NBCC Moncton will be able to take precautionary measures when working on the building.

"Moving forward that program will outline how we track and, maintain handle and dispose of such materials in accordance with the regulations."

