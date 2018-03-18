Residents of Youghall Beach in Bathurst, N.B., are still hard at work digging out from under huge drifts of snow from a March 14 nor'easter that left many houses and cottages partially buried.

Eldon McLean spent part of his Saturday afternoon cutting a path through a solid wall of snow, in advance of the snowblower operator brought into tackle the nearly four-metre high drift.

After living on the Bay of Chaleur for 35 years, McLean said the last time he can remember a storm like past one was 30 years ago.

Parts of Queen Elizabeth Drive remain covered with drifts of snow over five metres high from the March 14 nor'easter. (Gail Harding/CBC)

"I can remember down here by Johnson's, the drift was across the road, we made a tunnel through it and drove through the tunnel," McLean said as he gestured down Queen Elizabeth Drive.

Parts of the road are still down to one lane in some areas, waiting for plows to widen it.

Sharon Moore said city crews could only plow the road so far on the night of the storm, before encountering a huge drift the plow could not get through. The following day, the city's industrial snowblower was brought in to cut through it.

Sharon and Mike Moore were waiting for help to remove this huge drift that covered their house at Youghall Beach. (Gail Harding/CBC)

Meanwhile, Moore and her husband, Mike, were waiting for a crew of shovellers to come Sunday to help clear away the drift that buried their house.

The couple, who turned their summer cottage into a permanent home 15 years ago, managed to clear around the kitchen window but the rest had to wait.

There are drifts in the area over five metres high.

Summer cottages and homes located along Youghall Beach remain buried under drifts of snow from the March 14 nor'easter. (Gail Harding/CBC)

"We knew it would be bad but we just hoped for the best," McLean said with a laugh.

When asked if they were prepared to deal with another nor'easter being predicted for later in the week, Moore said, "What can you do? You can't tell it to go away."