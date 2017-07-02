In the face of a major incident of vandalism on an historic property in Lower Woodstock, N.B., Maggy Thomas said she has been overwhelmed with the community's response to help with cleanup efforts.

"We're going to move forward with bringing the schoolhouse back," said Thomas, the secretary-treasurer of the River Road Association, referring to the 1872 Cedar Hill Schoolhouse. It's the oldest one-room schoolhouse in the province, and was vandalized with profane and racial graffiti sometime on the June 17-18 weekend.

In 1961, the River Road Association took over the property and has been using it as a community hall for activities such as musicals and pot luck dinners.

Thomas said on Information Morning Fredericton that 12-13 residents came out and helped clean off the graffiti. With that much help, she said the work only took about four hours.

Maggy Thomas says she was overwhelmed with the community's response to help cleanup the old schoolhouse. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

"I think [the community] saw it as an attack on an historical property … and also the fact that it was a blatant attack on this specific community," she said. With respect to the "blatant attack" on the community, Thomas explained there have been three major graffiti incidents recently in the community.

Even with the graffiti cleaned off the schoolhouse, Thomas said it needs to be repainted. The association also found some issues with the foundation of the building.

To help pay for the next phase of work, Thomas said the association will plan fundraising initiatives, but is also looking into applying for provincial government grants.