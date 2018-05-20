Victoria Day 2018: What's open and closed in New Brunswick

If you didn't get your fill of royalty with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on Saturday, there's always Victoria Day to look forward to.

Held every year on the last Monday before May 25, the day is a celebration of the life of Queen Victoria.

But with a holiday like this comes closures.

Here's what's open and what's closed in New Brunswick on Victoria Day this Monday:

Retail and grocery

Regent Mall in Fredericton, McAllister Place in Saint John and Champlain Place in Moncton will all be closed.

The Cineplex in the Regent Mall in Fredericton will be open.

NB Liquor corporate stores will be closed.

Walmart stores will all be closed, but the garden centres may be open in some locations.

Most grocery stores are closed, but some garden centres may be open. See your local store for details.

Government offices and public services