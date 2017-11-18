Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for communities in northwest and central New Brunswick.

These areas include

Campbellton and Restigouche County

Edmundston and Madawaska County

Grand Falls and Victoria County

Mount Carleton — Renous Highway

Stanley — Doaktown — Blackville Area

Woodstock and Carleton County

The scene in NW NB right now along route 17, flakes also mixing in across Carleton county now #NBwx @seguincbc @CBCMoncton @HanceCBC pic.twitter.com/fHWrHOhdZ7 — @BrennanAllenCBC

Special weather statements were also issued for the Acadian Peninsula, the Bathurst and Chaleur region, as well as the Miramichi area.

"A vigorous low pressure system will bring [wintry] conditions to northern New Brunswick early on Sunday," reads the Environment Canada warning.



"Freezing rain is forecast to begin early on Sunday and persist for several hours. It should change over to rain by noon. Morning driving conditions may be treacherous so caution should be exercised."