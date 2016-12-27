Changing weather, from snow to ice pellets and freezing rain, is impacting travel Tuesday morning across New Brunswick.

Snowfall warnings have ended for the northern part of the province. Environment Canada's special weather statement issued for southern New Brunswick has also ended.

Snow in the northwestern part of the province is beginning to change to ice pellets and freezing rain. It will then change to rain.

Up to 15 centimetres of snow was expected before the changeover.

In the southern part, the snow or freezing rain will change to rain before ending in the afternoon. Total rainfall amounts will range from five to 10 millimetres.

Temperatures will fall from a high of 8 C to - 1 C in the afternoon and -9 C Tuesday night.

Highway cameras across the province are showing snow packed roads. Drifting snow and reduced visibility is being reported in some areas.