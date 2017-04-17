The New Brunswick government is advising residents that only the Jemseg area on the St. John River is expected to have water levels above the flood stage this week.

Other parts of the province are expected to have water levels below the flood stage, even with Environment Canada forecasting about 10 mm of rain for Thursday and a mix of rain and snow for Friday.

The province also says in a news release that water on the Mathilda Road in Middle River, N.B., (near Bathurst) has receded and been diverted. The road was closed after flooding on Saturday, but is now expected to be reopened to traffic.

Residents living near waterways are asked to be mindful because conditions can change quickly. As well, residents are advised that the banks of waterways can be dangerous and the water is cold and swift with the current sometimes carrying debris.