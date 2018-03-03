With promises of one project to be completed this fall, the harbour manager at MacEachern's Point Wharf in Tabusintac is hopeful funding announced in the federal budget will mean more help is on the way.

Ernest Robichaud, a lobster fisherman for 35 years, says the wharf needs an expansion after a section of if was condemned in 2017.

And he says that's just one of the items on a long list the members of the harbour authority have been lobbying the Department of Fisheries and Oceans to have fixed or replaced.

"We have an applications in there for a wharf extension so we're hoping some of that money may come to us sooner than expected so we can get that up and running," Robichaud said.

The boat ramp at MacEachern's Point Wharf is scheduled to be repaired in the fall. (Gail Harding/CBC)

The budget released Feb. 27 by Finance Minister Bill Morneau included a proposed $250 million over two years to help DFO renew harbours in coastal communities that are seeing larger fishing boats which require deeper harbours.

Robichaud said this is true of many wharfs including Tabusintac's, which is over 70 years old.

"Our wharf was built for 29 boats and them boats at that time were six to eight feet wide."

But there are 39 boats that berth at MacEachern's Point Wharf and Robichaud said all the boats are more than double the width, now measuring 15.5 feet wide.

Safety concerns

"We haven't got very much room in there and right now it's getting to be a safety issue. Like if anything ever happened, like another fire or something, we'd have a hard time to get the boats out of there."

Five boats were destroyed by fire and two damaged days after the lobster season opened in May 2014. The cause of the fire was never determined.

Robichaud said the condemned section of the wharf will never be replaced or rebuilt because the estimated $10 million in repairs is too high.

However, it won't be torn down because it acts as a breakwater to protect the boats berthed inside.

This section of MacEachern's Point Wharf has been condemned and will not be replaced but will remain in place and act as a breakwater to protect the boats berthed inside. (Gail Harding/CBC)

The harbour manager said the plan is to add floating docks inside that section to provide more berthing spots.

"Right now we're supposed to get a new haul out or slip built this fall after our boats are taken out of the water."

Core and non-core

MacEachern's Point Wharf is among 80 wharfs used by commercial and recreational fishermen in New Brunswick. Of the 80, 70 are listed as core fishing wharfs and 10 are listed as non-core. The distinction, according to DFO's website is core fishing wharfs are "critical to the fishing and aquaculture industries."

While MacEachern's Point Wharf is under the core listing, the Burnt Church Wharf, located 20 kilometres away, is not.

It is managed by a harbour authority and used by commercial lobster fishermen, but no major repairs have been completed on the wharf for two decades. The boat ramp can't be used, which means all boats have to be launched in Neguac and sailed to Burnt Church.

Local resident Shannon Savoy wonders if the years of neglect will soon mean the end of the 120-year old structure —especially after this winter.

Chunks of ice are piled 25 feet high on the Burnt Church Wharf after a recent winter storm. (Sherry Harris Savoy/Facebook)

A winter storm left thick chucks of ice piled 25 feet high on top the wharf and the roadway leading to it. Community residents are wondering what they will find when the ice and snow finally melts.

"I know there's structural damage because I found planks froze in the ice a quarter of a mile away from the wharf. It wasn't just planks, it was sections of the wharf," said Savoy, adding the wharf is just the right place to bear the full brunt of such storms.

"For the last 25 years community residents have been banding together to do the repairs themselves. We've been getting very little funding for the wharf."

Savoy said what funding there is is put into material and then the fishermen and community members use their own equipment — tractors, backhoes, chainsaws — to do the repair work.

Major work needed

But he said major repair work is needed.

"It's impossible for volunteers to do it with the equipment we have."

Savoy, a trained diver, has seen the underwater structure.

"Some of the cribbage is starting to decay, it's 120 years old … a lot of major timber is decayed and completely gone and that's not something volunteer and backhoes and fellas on farm tractors can repair on their own."

Local residents say the Burnt Church Wharf has not had any major work done for 20 years. (Sarah Ross/Facebook)

Savoy said they've been lobbying members of Parliament for as long as he can remember.

"The harbour authority's been beating on our MPs' door for probably 20 some years looking for funding."

But despite the work and the promises, Savoy said they'd get a little funding — nothing to do major repairs.

Meanwhile it's a wait and see situation for the spring.

"If we don't get any funding … it could be the end of the wharf."