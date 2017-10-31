The cause of a rash that has affected several students and staff members and prompted the closure of the Allied Health Education Centre in Saint John remains under investigation.

Melissa Wall, corporate communications spokesperson with NBCC, said some students and staff were showing adverse reactions and symptoms similar to an allergic reaction.

"Once we had those reports we decided as a precautionary measure to close down the building. We wanted to make sure health and safety is top priority."

The issue in the centre, located on the UNB Saint John campus where all the health related programs are held was reported to WorkSafeNB.

Building remains closed

"We've been working with them to try and identify and remove whatever that potential allergen is," said Wall. "As of right now we don't know for sure what it is."

Tammi Fournier, the interim department head of Allied Health, says they are waiting for test results to determine what caused the rash. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Tammie Fournier, interim department head of Allied Health, said seven people including one staff member all appeared to have the same reaction.

"They exhibited signs of rash on their chest, back, their arms, neck and their face. Not everybody had the exact same rash but very close, very similar hot pink rash."

Fournier said while it's still not known exactly what caused the rash, the first students affected were taking part in a bed making and bathing lab.

"We certainly thought it could be attributed to the linens but we can't say for sure just yet."

Fournier said they are now waiting for test results and that will help determine when the building will re-open.

Wall said some of those affected did go to the hospital but all were released.

The building will remain closed and classes are being held on the main campus.