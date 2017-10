Police say two men in their 20s died in a crash in Miramichi on Friday. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Two men were killed Friday when their vehicle left the road and struck a tree on Route 118 in Miramichi.

Brian Cummings, deputy chief of the Miramichi Police Force, said the accident occurred at 12:40 a.m. on Island View Drive.

He said both occupants of the vehicle, a 20-year-old and a 24-year-old, were dead when police arrived at the scene.

Cummings said the names of the two men are not being released.

Police are still investigating.