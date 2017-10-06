Two people from the Woodstock area have been charged with importing restricted firearms after Canada Border Services officers at the nearby crossing from Maine seized two semi-automatic rifles along with magazines that exceeded the legal capacity.

The 56-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman from Teeds Mills were arrested Wednesday, when they were referred to a secondary examination at the border, where the guns and magazines were found, RCMP said.

The RCMP were called and the two people were taken into custody.

They appeared in provincial court in Woodstock on Thursday and were remanded into custody. They are to appear in court on Tuesday for a bail hearing.

In addition to the charge of importing restricted firearms, the man and woman face customs charges of non-reporting, making untrue statements and smuggling.

Two people are in custody after semi-automatic weapons and magazines with capacity greater than the legal limit were found during a search at the border near Woodstock. (RCMP)

The RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in Teeds Mills in relation to the seizure at the border. Ammunition and firearms were seized along with a large quantity of cash

RCMP say the investigation is continuing.