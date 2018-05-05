Over 20,000 without power as high winds pummel New Brunswick

As New Brunswick continues to be pummelled by flooding, more than 20,000 homes and business across the province are now without electricity Saturday after high winds began knocking trees into power lines.

Most of the outages circle around Fredericton, Miramichi and the greater Moncton area — but there are still thousands without power elsewhere.

Tens of thousands of people are also without power in parts of Quebec and Ontario due to high winds.

Marie-Andrée Bolduc, a spokesperson with NB Power, told CBC News that crews are out assessing the damages and the utility will be putting together a timeline to restore power.

She said the high winds are causing some safety concerns for crews and the utility is contacting partners in other jurisdictions to help with the power outages.

We are experiencing power outages as a result of high winds across the province. If you lose power, please report it on our mobile outage site at <a href="https://t.co/PL7bPRcF01">https://t.co/PL7bPRcF01</a> <a href="https://t.co/6ngKSTRDby">pic.twitter.com/6ngKSTRDby</a> —@NB_Power

"We are looking at redistributing our resources to continue to help with both the flood and the outages caused by the winds," she said.

"We've also contacted our partners in the North Atlantic Mutual Assistance Group to help us with restoration efforts. We understand this is not easy for customers especially if they're already dealing with the flood situation."

NB Power is asking people to continue to report their outages online or by phone at 1-800-663-6272.