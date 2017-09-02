A documentary film about the New Brunswick music scene is ramping up for a special screening on Nov. 2.

Tim Rayne, one of the producers of The Capital Project, came up with the idea of showcasing music from the province when he was the station manager at CHSR, a radio station that services the University of New Brunswick and St. Thomas University.

'I think that it's important to represent everybody in the community, no matter what genre.' - Tim Rayne

While there, he realized he wanted to explore New Brunswick's music and arts community through film.

"It was very eclectic, it had so much talent," he told CBC's Information Morning: Fredericton.

"I really almost made it a personal mission for to try get as much of that music and individual personalities out there."

'Documentary about people'

After leaving his job at the station Rayne started a video production company and started working on The Capital Project.

He shot a trailer for the documentary, used that to apply for funding through Telefilm Canada, and ended up receiving financial support from the organization.

His initial plan was to show musical acts that were on the fringe in New Brunswick — hip hop, metal and punk — but he soon realized that even traditional genres in the region like country are not necessarily mainstream anymore.

"I think that it's important to represent everybody in the community, no matter what genre," he said.

"It's a documentary about people, it's not region specific."

Local movement

Rayne said the film follows musicians from a range of genres, and the different avenues they use to bring their art to the public.

"What this film will provide for local audiences is an opportunity to see the successes that have already been done by a lot of these bands," he said.

"Playing across the country or playing beautiful music in their bedroom at night."

'The riches that we have here'

Rayne said the project is about the community as a whole and "the riches that we have here."

He added that musicians and artists offer a reflection of where they live, and the communities they are a part of.

The project is still being completed, but Rayne said it will be ready for the Nov. 2 screening.

At the screening, video will be shot that comprises the ending of the film.