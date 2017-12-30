A public housing unit in Saint John, N.B., had to be evacuated, and and five people were sent to hospital after a carbon monoxide leak Friday night.

At about 10 p.m. on Friday, a neighbour heard the sound of a carbon-monoxide detector going off in a nearby unit of a six-unit townhouse in Saint John.

'The two kids weren't making any noise but the adult was screaming and crying at the same time.' — Damien Burnett

That person called 911, and according to Steve Voutour, operational platoon chief for the Saint John fire department, that phone call probably saved lives.

"Without that individual stepping in, the outcome would have been tragic."

Three people in critical condition

Three people from the unit were taken to hospital where they were deemed to be in critical condition — two of them were then transported several hours away to the IWK in Halifax.

Damien Burnett lives in an adjacent unit and was watching a movie in his room while he heard the faint sound of an alarm in the other apartment.

"It was so quiet I could barely hear it, I did not know what it was. I didn't know what carbon monoxide was until now," he said.

Neighbour Damien Burnett says he could barely hear the carbon monoxide alarm and he wasn't even sure what it was. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

About 15 minutes after hearing the alarm, Burnett said he heard loud banging and screaming coming from outside his apartment.

Then he saw emergency responders removing the three people from the apartment next to his.

"They dragged them out right quick as soon as they got here and the two kids weren't making any noise but the adult was screaming and crying at the same time," Burnett said.

"It was horrifying."

The levels of carbon monoxide were so high in his neighbour's systems that officials at the hospital wanted Burnett and his mother to be brought in for evaluation as well, as a precaution. They were released after a brief period.

​Government responds

Burnett and his mother are now receiving aid from the Canadian Red Cross with emergency lodging, food and other basic necessities. Similar help will be offered if needed to the family from the affected Stephen Park unit.

Steve Voutour said public safety, Enbridge Gas and the Saint John fire and police departments are investigating the cause of the leak.

Voutour says public safety, Saint John fire and police departments and Enbridge Gas are investigating the cause of the leak. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

He said it will be "some time" before the boiler can be restarted and tenants can come back to the building.

About 30 residents in the government run housing property were temporarily displaced by the leak, according to Erin Illsley, a government spokesperson.

"At this time, we are working with residents to ensure they have other accommodations and are investigating the cause of the leak."