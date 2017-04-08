Fredericton police have seized a suspicious package left Saturday afternoon at the Salvation Army Thrift Store on the city's north side.

There's no indication the package poised a threat to the people or any businesses in the area, police said.

Heidi Cyr, spokesperson for the Fredericton Police Force, said police and fire crews responded to the call of a suspicious package shortly after 1 p.m.

Police and fire crews responded to the call at 1 p.m. (CBC)

A hazmat unit also responded, and a mobile command post was set up. Yellow police tape was blocking off an area around the store, located near the Main Street and Wallace Avenue intersection.

All areas that had been blocked off while police conducted a search and took possession of the package are now open again.

The investigation is ongoing.