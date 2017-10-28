Two young New Brunswick students have been chosen for the national Young Citizens program, attending Canada's History Youth Forum in Ottawa, for their short videos on Canadian heritage.

Naiya Istvanffy, from Dorchester, N.B., and Kiana Krause, of Bathurst, N.B., both 11, will represent the province in the nation's capital at the fourth annual youth event starting on Sunday.

The two were chosen, along with 24 other students from across the country, by Canada's History Society for their research and videos on influential Canadians, including the country's first female doctor, an actor and an inventor.

Istavanffy made a video about the role of women during Confederation, looking into the lives of Lady Agnes Macdonald, Lady Anne Brown and Mercy Anne Coles.

Naiya Istvanffy's short video is an exploration of the roles played by the women of Confederation, particularly in events taking place behind the scenes. (Courtesy of Canadian History Society)

Kiana Krause, from Bathurst, worked with some friends to make her video profiling four iconic Canadians:

"For this project we were a group of four students and we each had to choose a Canadian who made a difference and I chose Emily Stowe because she was the first female doctor in Canada and an activist for women's rights," Krause said.

'Surprised and excited'

Her project partners chose to profile Marie Rollet Hébert, Canada's first settler; Michael J. Fox for his contribution to film, and Joseph-Armand Bombardier, the inventor of the snowmobile.

Krause said the group filmed their video in front of a green screen during lunch hours and were "very surprised and excited" when they learned they had won.

On Sunday, Krause and Istavanffy will be in Ottawa spending the week visiting historic sites and museums, as well as taking in Parliament and attending Canada's History Youth Forum.