School might be ending soon — but that hasn't stopped kids at Bessborough School in Moncton from tackling a major project.

Part of the safe arrival zone where students are dropped off has been transformed into a Sweat Equity and Plant Science Garden.

Students at Bessborough School work on the garden. (Kate Letterick/CBC)

Principal Nick Mattatal said students have planted more than 20 varieties of non-GMO organic vegetables and fruit.

And he said there are three bee/pollinator friendly gardens researched and designed by students in Grades 1, 2 and 6.

'Help the community out'

Mattatal said when he first suggested the project, "they thought I was crazy — there's been a lot of long stares."

But students and teachers quickly came on board.

"We thought that was a natural fit and this space has been sitting empty at our school for a long time, so we thought we'd put it to good use and help the community out," said Mattatal.

Bessborough Principal Nick Mattatal says he likes to promote different ways of learning. (Kate Letterick/CBC)

Julie Gautreau is a Grade 6 math and science teacher.

She said the bee project came from the "New Pedagogies For Deeper Learning Project," which asks students to look at global or local issues and come up with an action plan.

Gautreau said the students became passionate about the project, which involved everything from having a beekeeper come to the classroom, to visiting an orchard.

'They were fully engaged'

There was also a Bee Showcase, where students showed off what they learned by creating things like bee hotels and bee apps.

She said it's been a game changer.

Students converted the green space in the drop-off area into a garden at Bessborough School. (Kate Letterick/CBC)

"Well we've had students that had high attendance issues, they were missing school a lot and those students were at school every day and when you asked them why they said because of the bee project," Gautreau said.

"We had students that aren't usually engaged and they were fully engaged in this … they chose something they were strong in and they wanted to create something and they wanted to be part of this initiative to raise awareness and to do something," Gautreau said.

'It is pretty fun'

Evan Briggs, a Grade 6 student, said from designing the garden to planting, it's been a great learning experience.

"It is pretty fun," he said. "You'll be surprised on what kind of hard stuff you can do."

Grade 6 students Evan Briggs and Phillip Dubois dig in at the garden. (Kate Letterick/CBC)

Emma Doucet, who is also in Grade 6, said she learned something very important.

"They're scared of us more than we're scared of them," she said. "That's like a big improvement, to know they're more scared of us than we are of them."

Grade 6 students Emma Doucet and Emily Anningson at work. (Kate Letterick/CBC)

'Neat to see the energy'

Although school is ending, the garden will be tended over the summer.

Mattatal said volunteers, including children from a local daycare, will check on it.

In the fall, the harvest will go to the Food Depot, to be distributed to local food banks.

Grade 1 students planting bee friendly plants. (Kate Letterick/CBC)

Mattatal said it's been rewarding to see how invested the students have become.

"It's a lot of work. They're tired but it's exciting and it's neat to see the energy that they have for this and they like to get outside," Mattatal said.

"They learn in a different way than sitting in front of a book, not that that isn't important too but it's a mix, everyone learns in different ways."