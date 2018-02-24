A man was stabbed and sent to hospital after a fight in Saint John, N.B., on Friday night.

Around 7 p.m. Friday evening, two men got into a fight in a home on Wright Street which led to one man being stabbed, police say.

The man who was stabbed was taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries while the other man involved "is to be arrested at some point," says Sgt. Chuck Elgee with Saint John police.

Police did arrest a woman that was involved, Elgee said, but they're still searching for the other man.