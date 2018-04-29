St. John River continues to rise in Maugerville, Jemseg regions
Water levels continue to rise in the southern part of the river basin
While water levels on the St. John River remain stable in Fredericton and in the Edmundston region, attention is now turning to water levels further down river says the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization.
"We're going to be watching the river levels in the southern part of the province in the coming days. The river levels in the southern portion of the St. John River basin are expected to increase so we are watching them carefully," Shawn Berry, acting EMO spokesman, said.
The water level in Maugerville, about 16 kilometres southeast of Fredericton, is at 6.5 metres, and it is forecast to reach 6.6 metres Sunday and 6.7 on Monday. The flood level in that community is 6 metres.
Further down the river at Jemseg — where the flood level is 4.3 metres — the water level reached 5.2 metres by Sunday morning. It was forecast to be 5.0 today and 5.3 on Monday.
Limited travel
On Saturday, the Oromocto Fire Department said due to the dangerous water conditions, it would not escort residents into the affected areas.
"We will continue to remove residents from their houses. Travel below the Burton bridge is limited to [vehicles] 3/4 tons or larger," it said in a release.
The fire department says travel in the areas is extremely dangerous and should be limited to essential travel only.
Berry said EMO has deployed resources in various communities across the province to assist with the flooding.
"That indicates that a number of people have probably sought shelter with a family and friends,"
Anyone who needs to leave their home is asked to call the Red Cross at 1-800-863-6582 for help.
Stay alert
Two shelters are set up in Fredericton for those displaced due to flooding and have no access to temporary accommodations. One is available at the Salvation Army on St. Mary's Street for Fredericton residents. People from outlying areas can access a shelter on the UNB campus located at 20 Bailey Drive.
EMO warns people to remain on alert over the next 48 hours as water levels continue to rise in some areas. People are asked to call 911 if immediate help is needed.
Roads in affected areas remain closed. It is anticipated that the road to Darlings Island will be closed at high tide today, EMO said.
EMO plans to hold a news conference Sunday afternoon to provide an update on the flooding situation.