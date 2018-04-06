NB Southern Railway set to enter pleas on charges related to oil transport

New Brunswick Southern Railway is expected to enter pleas today on 24 charges related to the transportation of oil.

The charges against the Irving-owned company stem from a Transport Canada investigation triggered by the 2013 derailment that killed 47 people in Lac-Mégantic, Que., prosecutors have said.

Twelve of the charges under the Transportation of Dangerous Good Act relate to failing to create proper shipping documents for the purpose of transporting petroleum crude oil.

The other 12 charges relate to having unqualified personnel handling dangerous goods — crude oil.

The offences are all alleged to have occurred between Nov. 3, 2012, and July 5, 2013, at or near Saint John.

Irving Oil would have imported about 14,000 cars of crude for its Saint John refinery during that period.

The railway is a subsidiary of J.D. Irving Ltd.

Pleas were delayed last month because the defence was still in the process of receiving an estimated 9,000 disclosure documents from the Crown.

Today's hearing is scheduled to begin in Saint John provincial court at 9:30 a.m.

The rail cars full of crude that exploded in Lac-Mégantic, Que., in July 2013 were destined for Irving Oil's refinery in Saint John. (CBC)

In October, Irving Oil was was ordered to pay $4 million after pleading guilty to 34 charges under the same act.

Those charges related to failing to properly classify the crude oil it transported by train and inadequately training its employees in the transportation of dangerous goods.

The crude oil in the derailed rail cars that exploded in Lac-Mégantic was destined for Irving's refinery in Saint John.

New Brunswick Southern Railway, along with its sister railways — Maine Northern Railway and Eastern Maine Railway — operates 883 kilometres of railway in New Brunswick and Maine.