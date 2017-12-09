It might finally be time to bundle up and get the shovel out: Winter is coming.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for most of New Brunswick and it expects the "first significant snowfall of the season" to blanket the province this weekend.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, a low-pressure system will intensify from the southwest, head northeast over New Brunswick and reach Labrador by Sunday evening.

New Brunswickers should expect snowfall to cover most of the province this weekend. (Kalin Mitchell/CBC)

Snow is expected to lead the system through the province beginning Saturday afternoon through to Sunday morning.

Environment Canada says 15-20 centimetres of snow is expected overall by Sunday afternoon.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," the weather warning said.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."

Environment Canada's weather alerts page is available to track the snowfall throughout the weekend.