As New Brunswickers clean up from one storm, Environment Canada is warning of more nasty weather for the province just before the weekend hits.

It has issued a special weather statement warning of an intensifying disturbance expected to approach from the southwest Thursday and track across New Brunswick on Friday.

"Snow will develop ahead of the disturbance on Thursday and then become heavy Thursday night. The snow will be accompanied by strong easterly winds which may give reduced visibility in blowing snow," the national weather service said.

Environment Canada said indications suggest the snow will change to rain over southeastern sections of the province Friday.

There may be significant snowfall over much of the province before it changes to rain. Significant rainfall is possible near and along the Fundy coast.