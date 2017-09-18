A dead North Atlantic right whale has been brought to the beaches of New Brunswick's Miscou Island, where a necropsy is expected to be performed.

The animal was tightly wrapped in heavy ropes with deep cuts showing in its body, mouth, fins, and blubber.

Locals who saw the whale towed by the Canadian Coast Guard said a large snow crab net had to be cut off the carcass after it was brought ashore.

Locals say a rusted snow crab trap was cut from the dead North Atlantic right whale after it was brought to shore. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

A rusted snow crab trap made from rebar with cut lines sat on the beach not far from the dead whale.

Veterinary officials tell CBC News that a necropsy will be performed on the animal beginning Tuesday morning.

11th dead right whale in Gulf

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans said in a release late Friday the carcass was found Friday morning off Miscou Island following a surveillance flight.

DFO said it is the 11th confirmed death of a North Atlantic right whale in the Gulf in recent months.

The deceased whale appeared to be female. If confirmed, it would be at least the fifth female North Atlantic right whale found dead this season.

At least 13 other North Atlantic right whales have been found dead off the coast of the U.S. and Canada this year, prompting the U.S. government to launch an investigation into what it described as "an unusual mortality event."

An endangered species, there is an estimated 500 right whales left.

A necropsy will be performed on a North Atlantic right whale found dead Friday off Miscou Island. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

In August, Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc said the department would bring "absolutely every protection to bear" to prevent the deaths of North Atlantic right whales.

Days later, Transport Minister Marc Garneau announced a mandatory slowdown in the Gulf for vessels of more than 20 metres in length.

Part of the snow crab fishery was also closed in an effort to save the remaining population of North Atlantic right whales.

Necropsies performed on three whales previously found in the Gulf revealed that two of their deaths were a result of collisions with ships. The other died as a result of entanglement.

After an unprecedented number of deaths this summer, CBC News is bringing you an in-depth look at the endangered North Atlantic right whale. This week, in a series called "Deep Trouble," CBC explores the perils facing the right whales.