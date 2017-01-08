A new group — open to anyone who "likes to eat" — is bringing the slow food movement to Miramichi.

Urban micro-farmer Matthew Trevors says Slow Food Miramichi River is dedicated to preserving local food traditions.

"We wanted to do something to get the food scene on the map in the Miramichi," he said on CBC's Shift. "There's some really good, talented chefs here on the river."

The group started informally in the summer with himself and a few chefs and other foodies, and has now expanded to almost 20.

The group is now launching a monthly speaker series on Monday at 6:30 at the Community Food Centre at Eel Ground First Nation.

Chocolate chip cookies

It will include guest speakers Christina Allain of the group Slow Food in Canada, food writer Karen Pinchen, and chef Lee Jones who will teach the "art and science of baking chocolate chip cookies from scratch," Trevors said.

Admission is free or by donation, and everyone is welcome, Trevors said.

"There's no real requirement other than if you like to eat."

Slow Food is "a global, grassroots organization, founded in 1989 to prevent the disappearance of local food cultures and traditions, counteract the rise of fast life and combat people's dwindling interest in the food they eat, where it comes from and how our food choices affect the world around us," the groups says on its website.

Trevors said upcoming events include a farm-to-table dinner and a craft beer tour. He said they'd also like to introduce a garden in schoolyard program.

"We're not trying to preach or anything," he said. "We're trying to celebrate the pleasures of the table and promote good clean and fair food for all."