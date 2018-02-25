RCMP are investigating a shooting that sent a 35-year-old man from Black River Bridge, N.B., to hospital Saturday evening.

Miramichi police and RCMP responded to the shooting at a home on Route 117 in Bay du Vin around 11:25 p.m.

When they arrived, they discovered that a man was already on his way to hospital, RCMP Sgt. Pat Tardif said, where he was treated for what they believe to be non-life threatening injuries.

After being treated the man was taken to another hospital for surgery, Tardif said.

RCMP are still trying to determine what happened, as according to witnesses, the shooting did not take place at the home.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Richibucto RCMP at 506-523-4611 or Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).