A Shediac man, 56, is dead after a motorcycle accident on Friday afternoon.

RCMP responded to a call around 3:30 p.m. on Cape Breton Road in Saint-Philippe, N.B.

According to a news release police say it appears he may have lost control and gone off the road.

The driver, the only person on the motorcycle at the time, was brought to hospital where he died from his injuries on Friday.

Police can't say whether speed was a factor, but did acknowledge that road conditions were dry at the time.

The crash is still being investigated.