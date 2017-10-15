Ten Francophone south school district buses were vandalized sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning, but it won't impact operations on Monday.
The buses were parked in a lot for school buses on Halifax Street in Moncton.
"We consider this to be a deplorable incident which hampers the smooth functioning of operations, as well as the quality of services we provide to students," said district spokesperson Ghislaine Arsenault.
Several windows and tail lights were smashed, leaving shards of glass scattered across the floor of the buses.
The cost of repairs isn't yet known.
Arsenault said school buses won't be late tomorrow as a result of the incident.