Ten Francophone south school district buses were vandalized sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning, but it won't impact operations on Monday.

The buses were parked in a lot for school buses on Halifax Street in Moncton.

Shards of glass cover the walkway on the school bus. (Name withheld by request)

"We consider this to be a deplorable incident which hampers the smooth functioning of operations, as well as the quality of services we provide to students," said district spokesperson Ghislaine Arsenault.

Several windows and tail lights were smashed, leaving shards of glass scattered across the floor of the buses.

Vandals also smashed some tail lights on the buses. (Name withheld by request)

The cost of repairs isn't yet known.

Arsenault said school buses won't be late tomorrow as a result of the incident.