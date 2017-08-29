Salisbury horse owners Valerie and Gerrie Dangremond will have to wait one more month to find out if they can keep the two pets on their property.

At Monday night's council meeting, Salisbury village council invited the Dangremonds to make a presentation at the next meeting.

"We tabled the decision of rezoning, and based on the recommendations from town planning that we should deny the request, so we tabled it to give the Dangremond family a chance to do their presentation," said Mayor Terry Keating. "We thought that was fair.

"Council will make its decision at the time."

Several people gathered at Salisbury's village council meeting on Monday evening. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

Many attended the Monday night meeting, hoping to find out if council would accept the Southeast Regional Service Commission's decision to avoid rezoning the Dangremond's property back to rural from residential.

The village council could have either accepted the decision or overturned it.

"I thought we might get an answer today, but I guess we'll have to wait again," said Valerie Dangremond, 15, who owns the two horses, Misty and Reiner.

The Dangremonds moved from the Netherlands in 2013 and bought a five-acre parcel of land in the area, without realizing their plans to keep horses would violate Salisbury zoning rules.

The family learned they couldn't keep the horses, despite a neighbouring property being zoned that would allow them to do so. But with the help of neighbours and members from the community, they have been fighting for the past year to have the property rezoned.

Due diligence done

Keating said the zoning bylaw and regulations were being reviewed as part of a five-year process.

"We've done our due diligence, we've done the process we have to do, but nothing's been done on the family side of it," he said.

"It's a bylaw. It's that simple. It's a bylaw. There are two horses in a residential area, that's what this is all about. That's what it started. That should've all been checked out before they moved there, I'm not sure if it was or not, obviously it wasn't, so it is a bylaw and we as council have uphold a bylaw."

Gerrie and Valerie Dangremond attended the Salisbury council meeting. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

Keating continued on by saying that council doesn't want agriculture in a residential area.

"It's a village, and if you change a bylaw for one person, you change it for the Village of Salisbury."

Ignoring the bylaw

But Clyde Newcomb disagreed with Keating and said the bylaw could be ignored.

"They say they're worried about the long-term, they have a subdivision planned with the road going through, but the road ain't built, it could be 20 years. What's the lifespan of a horse, 20 to 30 years max?" he said.

"So to me, ignore the bylaw, let them keep the horses, it's short term, they're not building a horse ranch."

Don Henderson, a next-door neighbour to the family said the horses are an addition to the local area.

"They are a pleasure, a pleasure to see," said Henderson.

After Monday's meeting, Gerrie Dangremond told CBC News she was a bit happier than when she first went into the meeting.

"I am happy that I will get my chance in … the next council meeting before they make a decision, because it's our property we're talking about," she said.

"It would be nice if I was able to speak on our behalf."