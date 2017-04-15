Water levels on St. John River in the Fredericton area are expected to decrease in the coming days, according to the province's River Watch program.

Water levels peaked above flood stage on Friday, the province said in a public advisory.

"There is no longer an ice jam threat on the upper parts of the St. John River basin," the advisory stated.

"The last accumulation of moving ice from previous ice jams in Saint-Leonard and Beechwood flowed towards Woodstock yesterday afternoon. The flow of water did not bring any municipalities in the area to flood stage."

RIVER WATCH: Water levels closely monitored should decrease gradually. Risk of localized flooding is low. No major ice jams at this time. — @NBEMO_OMUNB

Environment Canada is forecasting 10 to 20 mm of rain on Sunday and Monday all along the St. John River basin, which should not have a significant impact on the water levels in most areas, it said.

Situations can change

The New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization advises residents living near waterways to remain alert as situations can change quickly.

Residents can report any issues related to increased water levels or flooding at any time by calling 1-800-561-4034.