It turns out a rusty hulk of steel that's been sitting at the Port of Saint John is part of a world-class experiment.

The huge piece of steel at Long Wharf is the supporting stand for an underwater turbine, the first ever to generate electricity into the Nova Scotia grid, by harnessing tidal power in the Bay of Fundy.

Unlike a previous attempt, this turbine survived six months of hurricane-force currents.

Now it's getting an upgrade in Saint John.

Christian Richard, vice-president of special projects at Emera Inc., says the underwater turbine worked for six months and generated power during the test. (CBC)

"It was actually in pretty good shape," said Christian Richard, vice-president of special projects at Emera Inc.

When the turbine was recovered from the ocean floor in June, Richard said, parts of the rotor were missing so they need to be reshaped and reinstalled.

Changes are also being made to the pressurized control centre that contains the electronics. Richard described it as the "brains of the operation."

He said the work is being done in Saint John because it's a deepwater port and it has the right facilities.

The port was also chosen for its proximity to the Minas Passage, where the tide is pinched and especially forceful.

5 companies testing designs

On this project, Emera has paired with the Irish company OpenHydro in a partnership called Cape Sharp Tidal.

A second turbine is warehoused in Saint John, waiting to be modified based on lessons learned with the first, Richard said.

The map shows the test site for the underwater turbines in the Minas Passage. (Land and Sea/CBC)

No dates have been set to get the first turbine back into the water or to launch the second.

But together, when working, the turbines are expected to generate enough electricity to power about 1,000 homes.

Five companies have permission to test their own designs at the Minas Basin test site.

The steward of that site is Fundy Ocean Research Centre for Technology, also known as FORCE.

It's a non-profit organization that receives funding from the Nova Scotia and federal governments.

To cut greenhouse gas emissions

According to FORCE, four megawatts of tidal power would displace the need to burn 2,000 tonnes of coal and eliminate 6,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.

While Cape Sharp Tidal is the first to get its turbine working in the bay, Black Rock Tidal hopes to follow.

Its turbine is a dramatically different design, featuring multiple rotors attached to a base that swivels with the power of the current.

Black Rock's project, originally scheduled to launch this year, won't be deployed until 2018.

So far, no one has found commercial success. Still, tens of millions of dollars is being invested to advance the technology.

"Tidal is a fantastic resource," Richard said. "If we can figure out how to extract that energy from those tides in a cost-effective manner, without creating any environmental impact, that's the ultimate goal."