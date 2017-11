A man in his 20s is being treated in the hospital after being shot in Saint John.

Saint John police responded to a shooting at an apartment on Carmarthen Street around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to Sgt. David Cowan.

Cowan said when officers arrived they found a man in his 20s had been shot in the stomach. The man was taken by ambulance to Saint John Regional Hospital by EMS.

The extent of his injuries is currently unknown.

The police investigation is ongoing.