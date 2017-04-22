It's been almost six years in the making, but Saint John's north end will soon have a "pretty spectacular" play park.

Work is expected to begin on the park April 28 and take about six weeks, said Barry Galloway, executive director of the north-end charity ONE Change.

"We wanted this to be something to be proud of," he said on Information Morning. "It's actually pretty spectacular."

Rubber flooring

The park will be across the street from the Nick Nicolle Community Centre on Durham Street. It will feature rubber flooring under two large play structures — one designed for children aged two to five, and one for children six to 10 — as well as adult exercise equipment.

'It's really about revitalizing the north end and making sure our kids have what they need and that was something sorely lacking in our neighbourhood.' - Barry Galloway

It will also be landscaped and have park benches.

"We want to have a place where people can go and sit as well, especially for seniors in the neighbourhood," Galloway said.

The park will cost about $300,000, he said.

A lot of community partners have "stepped up" in the six years since Kiwanis and Rivercross Church first approached ONE Change about a play park, Gallaway said.

"This has been a long time coming. It's really about revitalizing the north end and making sure our kids have what they need and that was something sorely lacking in our neighbourhood," he said.