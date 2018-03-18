New
Police search for man in Saint John convenience store robbery
Saint John Police are looking for a male suspect after a convenience store on John T. McMillan Avenue was robbed early Sunday morning.
Sgt. David Cowan said a lone male with a weapon entered Little John's Variety at about 8:30 a.m. and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Cowan would not specify what kind of weapon the man was carrying.
He said the store clerk was shaken up but not injured.
Major crime units are helping with the investigation, Cowan said.