Saint John firefighters are investigating a fire that broke out in a vacant house on Victoria Street Sunday morning.

It's the second fire on the street in five days.

Platoon Chief Steve Voutour said firefighters responded to a call about a fire at 114 Victoria Street earlier in the week. On Sunday, they were called to a fire at 112 Victoria Street — the adjacent building.

No one was injured

Voutour said 27 firefighters responded to the fire at the three-storey abandoned building at 7:25 a.m. and were able to put the fire out within an hour.

The first floor entrances of the house were boarded up. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

"The structure was vacant and had no power, all the lower entrances into the building were boarded up, so crews had a little bit of work to get in but once we got in we were successful in extinguishing the fire quite rapidly," said Voutour.

Suspicious cause

No one was inside the building at the time and no firefighters were injured.

Voutour said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

"The preliminary reports from our arson investigators deem it as suspicious because the building has no power in the interior, the building is secured and there is no occupants in it."