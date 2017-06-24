Saint Andrews, N.B., is being recognized by a major American news outlet as the best place in Canada to visit.

"We were, if not the smallest, one of the smallest communities that was chosen for the top 10," said Mayor Doug Naish on Shift NB.

"So, we were already dealing with that disadvantage, but it turned out not to be a disadvantage."

Travel writers for the USA Today Best Destination in Canada contest picked the top-10 places and then the public voted for their favourite, explained Naish.

"Quebec City was probably our main competitor all through the contest," he said.

Quebec's capital city finished in seoond place. Other communities that finished in the top 10 were Lunenburg, N.S., Saskatoon and Montreal.

Naish credited the community for voting in the contest, but also encouraging others to vote for Saint Andrews.

Residents recently learned of the contest victory during a plaque ceremony for the greatest street in the community.

Given that USA Today has a large readership, Naish said that being named the best place to visit should have a positive impact on the community and the region.

"There will be many people, particularly Americans, who may have never heard of Saint Andrews or Charlotte County," he said.

"And now, they will hear about it because it's closer to home in terms of a publication they're familiar with."