Sackville Schools 2020 is continuing its public consultation process, hosting a public meeting on Sunday to talk with developers, architects, government and the Sackville, N.B., community about a new educational facility for the town.

The committee started in 2015 and believes the current public school curriculum and physical structures are outdated.

It's proposing the town revitalize the public school system by constructing a single community school that would replace the elementary, middle and high schools in the small town.

According to the committee's website, Sackville schools were designed "for an earlier time and these aging structures are proving to be inadequate for the educational needs of the youth of today."

Sackville Schools 2020 committee member Brian Neilson said the Sunday meeting is a "community consultation workshop" to talk about what a new educational facility would look like.

It's also to look at new developments in the design of education facilities, he added, that would "greater enhance our ability to get our kids ... educated for a 21st-century world."

"The biggest hope is to have community members, seniors, parents, the kids themselves, feel like they have a stake and a voice in this process of coming up with an educational facility," Neilson said.

"To at least give the people of Sackville a sense that their voice is important."

Marshview Middle School is hosting the Sackville Schools 2020 meeting from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday.