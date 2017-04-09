CBC New Brunswick captured three Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Canada regional awards Saturday night at a ceremony in Dartmouth, N.S.

Robert Jones won the Dan McArthur Award for in-depth or investigative journalism for the report Special Deals — an ongoing series investigating property taxes and assessments in the province.

Special Deals began in 2015 with the investigation of a 25-year property tax concession for Irving Oil at the Canaport LNG terminal in Saint John.

The concessions were repealed by the New Brunswick Legislature in November.

The lovely @AllyMcCormack with @cbcjones RTNDA award for his Special Deals series on the LNG tax breaks. #nb pic.twitter.com/tzQDEp5000 — @HarryForestell

In 2016, the series continued to investigate and report on four separate property-tax concessions granted by the province. Some of these concessions were granted decades ago and resulted in an estimated $24 million annually for farm and forestry property owners and other facilities.

CBC's Information Morning Fredericton won the Peter Gzowski Award – Radio News Information Program. The winning entry was a 30-minute unedited excerpt from the Feb. 22, 2016 show.

Hosted by Terry Seguin, the Feb. 22 show included a story about Fredericton teenager Brady Grattan, who died of alcohol poisoning after playing a drinking game in Alberta.

CBC News New Brunswick also captured the Bert Cannings Award – Best Newscast (Small Market). The award submission was a newscast that included a story about Dennis Oland being granted bail and released from jail after 10 months in custody as well as a story about a controversial deal that gave Irving Oil a 90-per-cent tax break on its Canaport LNG site.

The annual RTDNA awards recognize excellence in broadcasting and digital news in the Atlantic region. The awards were part of the RTDNA's Atlantic regional meeting.