A man in his late 60s has died after crashing into a ditch on French Village Road in Rothesay, N.B.

The man was driving a septic tank truck westbound on French Village Road at 10 a.m. Friday morning before suffering a "medical emergency," drifting over the centre line and crashing into the ditch, according to Sgt. Joe Cantelo of the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force.​

Cantelo said the medical emergency is unknown at the time and that the driver was transported to the hospital where he later died.

No other vehicles were involved.