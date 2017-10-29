A man in his late 60s has died after crashing into a ditch on French Village Road in Rothesay, N.B.
The man was driving a septic tank truck westbound on French Village Road at 10 a.m. Friday morning before suffering a "medical emergency," drifting over the centre line and crashing into the ditch, according to Sgt. Joe Cantelo of the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force.
Cantelo said the medical emergency is unknown at the time and that the driver was transported to the hospital where he later died.
No other vehicles were involved.