Rare Acadian forest and water supply for Fundy village protected

A new conservation project will protect a section of old Acadian forest in southeastern New Brunswick as well as the water supply for the nearby Village of Riverside-Albert.

The land features red spruce, sugar maple, red maple and yellow birch — many of which are estimated to be more than 80 years old.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada was looking to protect forests "of a certain age," spokesperson Denise Roy said. She said it was drawn to the 132-hectare property near the Caledonia Gorge Provincial Protected Natural Area.

"It's said that less five per cent of the original Acadian forest remains. So when you find a patch of land that has this type of forest and that is of a mature age, then you try to do everything you can to protect it."

The conservancy learned that the Village of Riverside-Albert was also looking at the same piece of land because it contains its water supply. The two entities then decided to form a partnership to protect the land.

"When we discovered the water resevoirs on it, then it was doubly interesting," Roy said.

The land previously been privately owned, with a 100-year lease for the water supply that was set to expire in 2019. Roy said it could have been developed or used for logging, which both the conservancy and Riverside-Albert wanted to prevent.

Roy said the project cost around $250,000, which was raised through federal and provincial funding and a number of private donors.

"Everyone really came together. There was the local store [where] there was a can by the cash where you could drop your change," said Roy. "Every little bit did indeed help."

Nine of the property's 132 hectares will be transferred to the village.