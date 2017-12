Check your lotto tickets, New Brunswickers.

The $1 million winning ticket for the Dec. 9 draw of Atlantic 49 was sold in Richibucto, N.B.

The winner has a year to claim their prize.

Any win over $10,000 can't be turned in at the retailer — winning tickets have to be presented at an Atlantic Lottery Corporation office. The closest one to Richibucto is the office in Moncton.