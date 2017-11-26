Need a cake pan and a curling iron? Maybe a pet crate and a pasta press?

You name it, Sharitude likely has it.

For a monthly fee, Richibucto, N.B., residents will soon be able to check out household items like they would a library book with Cheyenne Joseph's "library of things" business.

The idea started 18 months ago when Joseph learned there were such things as tool libraries — places for people to swap and rent all sorts of common tools. She then pictured a similar idea, although her business, like a few others across Canada, would specialize in knick-knacks, appliances, households items and more.

Joseph noticed that there wasn't one in New Brunswick so, she laughed, "I thought well if no one else is doing it, why don't I do it."

"As a Mi'kmaq woman, sharing our stuff and our knowledge and our resources is very much a part of our culture and so I thought that was a very interesting concept as a business concept," she told Shift New Brunswick.

How does it work?

She said she will charge a monthly membership fee and members can come borrow whatever they want, whenever they want for a period of about a week.

Items will range from small kitchen appliances, like blenders, toasters and juicers, to garden tools, camping gear, sports equipment, board games and a lot more.

These are some of the things available in the store. (Sharitude/Facebook)

"With that monthly membership, they'll be able to borrow what they need for the week, bring it back and hopefully borrow something else the next week."

The wide variety of items allows people to pick and choose "things that we all have in our home but maybe we only use a few times a year," Joseph said.

She's setting up shop in the Richibucto Mall, that way "when people need those things two to three times a year they can come get them."

Joseph is also hosting a community information session on Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Anchor multifuction centre in Richibucto.