An inmate at the maximum security federal prison in Renous, N.B., was recently attacked, injured and transported to a hospital outside the prison.

The inmate at the Atlantic Institution was attacked last Wednesday evening, Feb. 14, according to a prison news release.

The injured inmate was found, evaluated by staff members and taken to a hospital for treatment.

No staff members or other inmates were injured during this incident, according to the release.

The release noted the assailant was identified and "appropriate actions have been taken."

Blackville RCMP and the institution are still investigating the incident.