A New Brunswick man has died after the off-road vehicle he was in crashed in Memramcook on Friday night, according to an RCMP news release.

Sackville RCMP responded to the crash just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday, where they found a side-by-side off-road vehicle had left the road on rue Grand-Prè and rolled over.

RCMP found a 33-year-old man from Dorchester dead at the scene, and a second man was taken to hospital with injuries. The extent of his injuries is currently unknown.

Neither person was wearing a helmet or seat belt and RCMP believe speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.