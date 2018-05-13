RCMP seek man after garage employee suffers head injuries in armed robbery

An armed robbery at a garage in Saint-Joseph-de-Madawaska, N.B., has left a man with serious head injuries after being struck in the head with an unknown object.

RCMP says the man, who was an employee at Paul Bard's garage, is in stable condition following the incident on Friday.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

They say they are now looking for man in his early 20s with long hair who had been seen several times near the garage in the past few weeks. The individual was driving a small red vehicle.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery or the person of interest is asked to contact the the West District RCMP​or Crime Stoppers.