The body of a 19-year-old Dieppe, N.B., man reported missing to police on April 15 has been found.

The body of the man was discovered in a wooded area in Dieppe by police.

While foul play is not suspected in his death at this time, police are working to determine the exact cause of death.

The man had not been seen since April 7 in Dieppe, and Codiac RCMP had asked for the public's assistance in locating him.