Moncton convenience store robbed

Codiac RCMP are investigating an armed robbery at JJ's Convenience in Moncton.

A man entered the store with a weapon around 7:25 p.m. Saturday and demanded money from the clerk, according to an RCMP news release. When contacted for more details, the watch commander would not say what type of weapon was used.

No one was hurt during the robbery, the release said. The man left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as being between five-foot-six and five-foot-nine with a slim build.

His face was covered during the robbery, but he was wearing jeans and a dark jacket with the hood pulled up.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about the robbery, or anyone who may have seen a man fitting the above description entering or leaving the store, to call Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).