A 57-year-old man from Bouctouche, N.B., has died after being struck by a vehicle on Rue Desroches in eastern New Brunswick, according to an RCMP news release.

Around 6 p.m. on Saturday RCMP said the man had pulled his truck over in the eastbound lane to check the trailer he was hauling when he was struck by an oncoming car going west.

The 57-year-old Bouctouche man died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.